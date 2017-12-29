Jax Taylor announced that his father, Ronald Cauchi, has died after battling stage IV cancer.

“My heart is broken, I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 38, tweeted on Thursday, December 28. “I love you so much dad I can’t even breathe anymore, only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend [Brittany Cartwright]. I love you dad.”

My heart is broken, I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night, I love you so much dad I can’t even breathe anymore, only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend. I love you dad. — Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) December 29, 2017

Taylor’s costars responded soon after with messages of support. “Let’s flood @mrjaxtaylor with love and compassion. So sorry for your loss my friend,” Tom Schwartz tweeted. Peter Madrigal wrote, “I’m so sorry brother.”

Let's flood @mrjaxtaylor with love and compassion. So sorry for your loss my friend ❤️🙏 — tom schwartz (@twschwa) December 29, 2017

I’m so sorry brother. — Peter Madrigal (@LLPJMadrigal) December 29, 2017

The Bravo personality first revealed earlier this month that his dad had been battling cancer. “Yes cancer f–king sucks, watching my father go through this is killing me.. prayers to all the families that have to deal with this awful disease,” he tweeted on December 4. “I don’t wish this disease on my worst enemy. #f–kcancer watching your loved ones battle while I sit and watch is the worst feeling.”

Taylor later told The Daily Dish that Cauchi was diagnosed with stage IV esophageal cancer around October. “It’s rough, because my dad, he’s like my idol,” he said on December 11. “My dad was always the person who never got sick, I always looked up to him. … It’s hurt our family. It’s hurt everybody. It just really sucks. During the holidays, it doesn’t make it any easier.”

The reality star echoed similar sentiments in a recent interview with Us Weekly. “What do I want for Christmas this year? I want cancer to be out of my father’s body,” he said. “If I can ask for anything right now, I just want my dad to be better.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!