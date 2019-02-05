Assuming James Kennedy hasn’t gotten himself excluded from all upcoming Vanderpump Rules weddings, which couple is more likely to invite the divisive 27-year-old: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright or Lala Kent and Randall Emmett?

“I’m not going to any [wedding]. Let’s be real,” Kennedy said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, February 4, after a viewer called in with the question.

“I think that you are more likely to be invited to Lala’s because I feel like you had a real friendship at one time,” host Andy Cohen speculated.

But Kennedy begged to differ: “I think I’m more likely for Jax’s. Yeah. Me and Jax always bounce back somehow, you know what I mean?”

Time will tell, but Taylor was certainly not a fan of Kennedy after December’s Vanderpump Rules season 7 premiere, during which the music producer rapped about Taylor’s affair in front of an embarrassed Cartwright.

“That’s pretty much what he does,” Taylor, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly the day after the premiere. “That’s his MO. He needs to bring up things that happened years ago because there’s nothing for him to talk about. He doesn’t really have much going on in his life. There’s nothing there. There’s no substance to him. It gets to the point where it’s like, ‘What else do you got, man?’ You’ve got nothing else anymore. We don’t really talk to him much anymore.”

Meanwhile, Cartwright disputed Kennedy’s claims that his raps were about Taylor, not her. “Jax wasn’t there,” the 30-year-old told Us at the time. “I was the one that was there, I was the one that was embarrassed in front of the entire crowd, not Jax. So him trying to be like, ‘That was about Jax,’ that doesn’t make sense. That’s no ground to stand on because I was the one who got hurt that day.”

As for Kent, she has had an ax to grind with Kennedy ever since he dissed Emmett, her fiancé. “He has always been an extremely verbally abusive friend to me, and I always shook it off because I knew that it was coming from a hurt place, and I knew it really only happened when he was under the influence,” the actress explained to Us in November. “But when you start attacking someone who I’m going to spend the rest of my life with, you might as well be attacking my mother as well.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

