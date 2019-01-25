As the sun went down on her 20s, Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright was enjoying a beautiful sunset in Mexico alongside Jax Taylor, who documented their getaway to Mexico on Instagram.

The couple, who got engaged in June 2018, are back on solid ground these days following Jax’s cheating scandal during the Bravo reality show’s sixth season.

“I see him every single day making efforts and he’s completely changed the way he treats me, the way he talks to me, the way he listens to me,” Brittany, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly in November. “Every single thing about our relationship is better. I know how much he’s wanting the wedding and how much he’s wanting to marry me, how much effort he’s putting into the wedding, just as much as me. I don’t know, whenever you know somebody as well as I know Jax, you can just tell.”

She and Jax, 39, were certainly in high spirits as they enjoyed the sun and the sea in Puerto Vallarta for her 30th birthday. Scroll down to see photos from the celebratory vacation.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.