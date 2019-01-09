Lala Kent couldn’t believe her eyes while watching the most recent episode of Vanderpump Rules.

“Is this for real?” the 28-year-old reality star wrote alongside a video of James Kennedy’s mother, Jacqueline Georgiou, discussing the DJ’s behavior with Lisa Vanderpump on the Monday, January 7, episode of the Bravo series. “Did this woman actually raise someone?”

James came under fire during a December episode of Vanderpump Rules after he told costar Katie Maloney to “lose some f—king weight.” As a result, Kate gave Lisa an ultimatum and claimed that she would quit her job at SUR if the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star did not fire James. After the “Get Loose” musician was let go, Jacqueline attempted to convince Lisa to give her son another chance.

“I get that there’s this whole movement of women, but when women come at my son, where does James go to?” Jacqueline said in the episode before Lisa pointed out that James is “drinking way too much.”

Jacqueline added: “But the point is, if women are attacking him, how does he defend himself? … People provoke him!”

“Not like that!” Lisa quipped back.

Back in November, Lala, who used to be close to James before he slammed her fiancé, Randall Emmett, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her costar.

“He has always been an extremely verbally abusive friend to me and I always shook it off because I knew that it was coming from a hurt place and I knew it really only happened when he was under the influence,” the Row actress explained. “But when you start attacking someone who I’m going to spend the rest of my life with, you might as well be attacking my mother as well.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

