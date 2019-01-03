Retracting his words. Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy issued a public apology on Wednesday, January 2, after slamming castmates Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and Jax Taylor.

“Hey I’m sorry for what I said about Jax and Lala and I apologize deeply to them and anyone I offended,” the reality star, 26, tweeted. “I hope you guys also stop provoking me, thank you and I wish everyone a happy new year.”

Hours earlier, Kennedy took to Twitter with choice words for Kent, 28, Maloney, 31, and Taylor, 39 in two since-deleted messages.

“Katie Maloney is one disgusting human,” he wrote. “Basically making up stories about me to gain gain gain. That’s all she does – her marriage [to Tom Schwartz] won’t last and trust me neither will she after #pumprules.”

In a second post, Kennedy added: “And Jax?! He is just a sad man after his daddy died. Coming for me cause I’m the only man he don’t like – brother make peace with your dead father please so you can be set free that’s goes for Lala also.”

A source told Us Weekly following Kennedy’s comments that Maloney “thinks James is a d–k and he’s not just an a–hole for the show’s sake, that’s legitimately who he is,” adding that “he is a loose cannon.”

Last month, Kennedy came under fire for making negative comments about the former SURver’s body during an episode of the hit Bravo show, telling her she needs to “lose some f—ing weight.”

Kennedy’s ongoing feuds with his costars have been playing out on season 7 of Vanderpump Rules, including getting slammed for embarrassing Taylor’s fiancée, Brittany Cartwright, on the season premiere after bringing up Taylor’s past infidelity with Faith Stowers.

“That’s pretty much what he does. That’s his MO. He needs to bring up things that happened years ago because there’s nothing for him to talk about,” Taylor told Us Weekly exclusively in December of the situation. “He doesn’t really have much going on in his life. There’s nothing there. There’s no substance to him. It gets to the point where it’s like, ‘What else do you got man?’ You’ve got nothing else anymore. We don’t really talk to him much anymore.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

