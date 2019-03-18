Biggest ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fights of All Time: Watch

Birthday blowups, drag queen battles and bootleg Kardashians! The cast of Vanderpump Rules is not afraid to throw a punch — both literally and metaphorically.

From Stassi Schroeder’s Vegas bash gone wrong to Lala Kent and Kristen Doute’s showdown at Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz‘s engagement party, fans may think that the damage between the cast of the Bravo hit is unrepairable, but Jax Taylor previously assured Us Weekly that that’s not the case.

“We’re a family,” the SUR bartender said. “Like everybody out there, they have those groups of friends where sometimes something happens, your best friend, you get into an argument. It happens in every circle of friends, all over the world. Ours just so happens to be on TV. I think people can relate to some of these situations. … That’s just a way of life. When you live in Hollywood, it’s just amped up even more. That’s all.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above to revisit the biggest fights!

