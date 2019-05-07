Part one of the Vanderpump Rules reunion did not disappoint! The cast of the Bravo hit came out swinging — almost literally — during the Monday, May 6, episode.

Kristen Doute Is Single

The former SURver revealed her change in her relationship status at the top of the reunion after Andy Cohen asked for an update on her relationship with Brian Carter. The host promised to get the details of her breakup from her boyfriend of nearly four years during part two or three of the special.

Why Randall Refuses to Film ‘Pump Rules’

Lala Kent’s cast members were not happy that her fiancé, Randall Emmett, does not allow the Bravo cameras to document their relationship. “Number one, I don’t want him to be on it,” Lala explained. “The things that go on during the show do get very real and nitty gritty.”

After her costars pointed out that it isn’t fair that the rest of the cast doesn’t limit what the cameras capture, the SUR hostess clapped back, “I think I show quite a bit.”

Scheana Shay then reiterated that Lala’s arrangement on the show “unfair,” to which the Give Them Lala Beauty CEO replied, “Then find someone who has a career. … Maybe if they had something that was really huge that they wanted to protect then maybe you wouldn’t have to worry about bringing them on the show.”

James Was Unfaithful Before He Lived With Raquel

James Kennedy has been accused of cheating on girlfriend Raquel Leviss several times during the series. While he has always denied the claims, both Ariana Madix and Raquel admitted on Monday that there is some truth to the allegations.

“Raquel and James both said to me that when they moved in together, which was at the beginning of this summer, they considered that a fresh start and a new beginning for their relationship,” Ariana explained. “She wasn’t living in Los Angeles for a majority of their relationship. So I feel like if it didn’t happen after they moved into together, it’s a moot point.”

When asked by Cohen if she believed that the DJ cheated before her big move, Raquel replied, “I think that James wasn’t completely faithful to me before we moved in together.”

Watch the video above for more revelations — including why there is tension between Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Lisa Vanderpump over their restaurant, Tom Tom.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

