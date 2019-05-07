Another Vanderpump breakup! Kristen Doute told Andy Cohen she was single during the first part of the Vanderpump Rules season 7 reunion on Monday, May 6, signaling an end to her relationship with Brian Carter.

The revelation surprised many of the 36-year-old’s costars on the show, and Cohen, 50, said that they would delve into her love life later in the three-part reunion.

Doute alluded to relationship problems on a February episode of Watch What Happens Live when a viewer called in to ask her for her and Carter’s relationship status.

“You know what? Honestly, I bleed out for the show. Like, I show every single second of everything. And so for this, I’m just going have to say, like … we’re figuring it out,” Doute said during that episode. “Especially if you want to talk about what’s happening today, like, the show airing and what’s been going on in our relationship for the past year or more, like, we’re figuring it out. So we’ll let you all know when we get to that place.”

That night, she said on her Instagram Stories that she was “f–king emotional” and that she was going through “a little bit of a difficult time.”

That same day, Carter praised the reality star on Instagram. “Got lucky with this one!” he wrote alongside a photo of Doute putting on makeup. “She never [lets] me take her picture; she said she doesn’t want me to see a bad picture of her. I replied, not possible here’s proof. @kristendoute I love you and every part, especially the crazy ❤️🤟🏼.”

Doute and Carter got together around September 2015, as Us Weekly exclusively revealed at the time.

