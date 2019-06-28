Just like Scheana Shay’s tattoo says, it’s all happening! Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright kicked off their wedding festivities with their Vanderpump Rules costars in Versailles, Kentucky.

Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Lala Kent and Scheana traveled down south days before the couple are set to wed on Saturday, June 29.

After they arrived, the cast of the Bravo hit toured Jax and Brittany’s wedding venue, The Kentucky Castle.

“This is what all my dreams are made off!” Stassi raved on Thursday, June 27 via her Instagram Story. “It’s like a mixture of Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey, for real!”

After Jax and Brittany got engaged during the season 7 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, the 30-year-old SURver, who grew up in Kentucky, revealed that she always wanted to get marred at the aforementioned castle.

Jax and Brittany welcomed their guests with a sweet speech on Thursday evening, which was documented on Lala’s Instagram Story.

“Thank you guys all so much for being here. I know a lot of you came a long way to be here and spent a lot of money to be here with us,” the bartender told the crowd.

Noticeably missing from the pre-wedding festivities is Lisa Vanderpump. It’s unclear of the restaurateur is still expected to travel to Kentucky following the death of her mother, Jean Vanderpump. According to an insider, Lisa was set to return to England to make funeral arrangements for her mom, who died on June 17 at the age of 84.

“As you go to RIP with Mark, mummy. A tragic year for sure,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tweeted on Tuesday, June 25, referring to her late brother, Mark Vanderpump. “I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness. Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity.💕🙏🏼”

Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Raquel Levisshave also not been spotted in Kentucky. While Jax and Brittany made it clear the couple were not invited after a falling out with the DJ, Raquel still had hope during an interview with Us back in April.

“I would love to go,” the new SUR waitress told Us at the time.

Lala’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, revealed that he was added to the wedding party on Wednesday, June 26, via Instagram.

Scroll through to see all of the photos from Jax and Brittany’s wedding weekend: