Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may have blown off Raquel Leviss’ puppy party, but the pageant queen would still love to score an invite to the her Vanderpump Rules costars’ upcoming nuptials.

“Yeah, of course. I would love to go,” Raquel, 24, told Us Weekly exclusively at the boohooMAN x Quavo launch event in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 11.

When asked if she and boyfriend James Kennedy will be invited to the wedding, however, Raquel admitted she is “not sure.”

In February, Kristen Doute tweeted that the controversial couple are “100 percent not” invited to the June ceremony, which is expected to be filmed for season 8 of the hit show. Jax, 39, and Brittany, 30, also opted not to include James and Raquel at their engagement party.

The bartender and the Kentucky native have been at odds with the 27-year-old producer throughout season 7 of the Bravo hit. The latest tension between the castmates began after James rapped about Jax’s indiscretion with former SUR waitress Faith Stowers in front of Brittany. She opened up to Us about James’ upsetting rap after the season 7 premiere aired.

“I was crying and, like, ran out,” Brittany said in December 2018. “He tries to say that that was about Jax, but Jax wasn’t there. I was the one that was there, I was the one that was embarrassed in front of the entire crowd, not Jax. So him trying to be like, ‘That was about Jax,’ that doesn’t make sense. That’s no ground to stand on because I was the one who got hurt that day.”

Raquel, for her part, attempted to reach out to all of her costars with an invite to her puppy shower on the Monday, April 8, episode of Vanderpump Rules.

“What I can say is, I’ve tried my hardest of making friends with the whole cast, and I’ve invited them to a few events, including my puppy shower,” she explained on Thursday. “We’ve made other friends besides cast members, and we have really great group of friends that we brunch with. So, it’s been good.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

