Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Silence After Mom’s Death: ‘Life Is So Fragile’

A time for reflection. Lisa Vanderpump opened up about dealing with tragedy after losing both her mother, Jean Vanderpump, and her brother, Mark Vanderpump.

“As you go to RIP with Mark, mummy. A tragic year for sure,” the 58-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned a family photo on Tuesday, June 25, via Twitter. “I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness. Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity.💕🙏🏼”

As you go to RIP with Mark,mummy.

A tragic year for sure.

I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness.

Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity.💕🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/hxpsCgION0 — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) June 25, 2019

Minutes later, Lisa shared a snap of her home, Villa Rosa, filled with flowers. “Wonderful acts of kindness as I now live in a flower shop… 🎀,” she captioned the photo.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that Jean died at the age of 84 in England on June 17. “She requested privacy at this time while she prepares for her trip back home to England to deal with the funeral,” a close friend of Lisa told Us at the time. A family member added that the Bravo star was “shocked and devastated.”

The news came more than a year after the SUR owner’s brother died of an alleged drug overdose in April 2018. Earlier this year, Lisa opened up to Us about how hard it was to film season 9 of RHOBH following her brother’s passing.

“[This season of Housewives] was not a pleasant situation at all in any shape or form,” Lisa explained. “I want to thank the audience for supporting me because it’s one thing when you’ve got the whole cast against you, but at least when you’ve got the audiences’ support. You feel kind of bolstered by it, so I thank them for that, but I had a very, very, very tough time this year. … I manage to try to pull myself together with grief counseling and antidepressants.”

She added: “I’ve never taken anything in my life, you know, I’ve never been to therapy in my life. But I think slowly I’m in a lot better place than I was.”

Lisa, who had a falling out with her RHOBH costars, reiterated that filming the series was “too difficult” for her emotionally when she announced she would not return for season 10.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” she told Us on June 6, after skipping the reunion taping. “I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!