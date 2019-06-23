Setting the record straight. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards hit back at a fan who called her out for not publicly sending well wishes to costar Lisa Vanderpump after LVP’s mother, Jean Vanderpump, died.

“I personally like to send condolences privately when it is someone I know,” Richards, 48, tweeted to a fan on Saturday, June 22, in response to a message in which she and RHOBH castmates Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley were tagged in.

Richards isn’t the first one to be accused of not supporting Lisa, 58, after the death of her mother. RHOBH producer Andy Cohen clapped back after a Twitter user wrote: “Meanwhile @Andy is too busy tweeting about his world, and not a mention about LVP losing her mom Monday. Shame on you Andy.”

Cohen, 50, simply replied, “Cathy we were in touch privately on Tuesday, but I appreciate your concern about how and when I sent my condolences.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the SUR restaurant owner was “shocked and devastated” after her mom died at the age of 84 in England on Monday, June 17.

“She requested privacy at this time while she prepares for her trip back home to England to deal with the funeral,” a family member of Lisa’s added. The sad news of Jean’s death comes 14 months after Lisa’s brother, Mark Vanderpump, died of an alleged drug overdose in April 2018.

Following a rough season 9 of RHOBH, Lisa confirmed exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month that she had quit the hit Bravo series.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” she explained to Us. “I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

Lisa’s decision to leave the show came amid months of ongoing drama between her and her castmates who accused her of selling a story about Dorit Kemsley‘s dog to the press. The British restaurateur has denied the claims.

