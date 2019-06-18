Are more wedding bells ringing at SUR? Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark could be the next Vanderpump Rules couple to walk down the aisle.

The former SURver documented messy relationships with Jax Taylor, Frank Herlihy and Patrick Meagher before introducing fans to Beau on season 7 of the Bravo series.

Us Weekly broke the news in February 2018 that Stassi started seeing the casting agent following her split from Patrick. The news came six months after the radio host dumped the Next Level Basic author on their four-year anniversary.

“Broken up with on our anniversary after I planned a trip for us to Mexico,” Stassi tweeted in August 2017. “Call me Carrie Bradshaw. @rachaelnobrien you’re coming w me now.”

Three months later, the reality star opened up to Us about the unexpected backup.

“Well, we’ve had an up and down relationship from the beginning, and it was kind of our pattern obviously, to break up and make up,” Stassi told Us in August 2017. “But this time was, to me, a shock. Like the real, full breakup. … Once you try twice, like really give it two really good shots, you know? You’re not supposed to be together.”

Stassi’s costars Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney not only helped her get over the tumultuous split, but also introduced her to Beau.

“I feel really lucky right now. I haven’t had a relationship like this,” the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host gushed to Us in June 2018. “I didn’t know that I could find someone that we’d just be best friends and love each other and he’d be so nice to me and supportive.”

Even Lisa Vanderpump approves of Stassi and Beau’s union.

“You’re going to ask her to marry you, aren’t you?” the SUR boss asked Beau during the season 7 finale.

After he confirmed he has plans to propose one day, Lisa raved about their relationship in a confessional: “Beau listens to Stassi. He nurtures her, he cares for her. He loves her more than she loves herself.”

Scroll through to revisit Stassi and Beau’s relationship timeline: