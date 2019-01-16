Stassi Schroeder has found her match! The Vanderpump Rules star was joined by her female costars on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, January 15, and revealed when she knew that boyfriend Beau Clark was The One.

“Everything’s in the cards and I don’t even care about the order,” the 30-year-old reality star replied to a fan on the live aftershow. “I don’t know when the moment was. I can’t even remember when the moment was. There was something that just, like, switched.”

After Katie Maloney suggested that “it was probably after one of [her] first meltdowns,” Stassi agreed.

“Yeah and he accepted me for me,” the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host said. “That was actually [it], yeah.”

Ariana Madix then chimed in and said she believed the magical moment was when Beau dressed in drag.

“When he did drag for me, yes, that was probably the moment,” Stassi added with a laugh.

The Bravo star also revealed how her boyfriend of nearly a year reacted after her mother, Dayna Schroeder, made comments about his private parts and grabbed his butt during her birthday party, which aired on the January 7 episode of Vanderpump Rules.

“It wasn’t good. It was uncomfortable,” Stassi told Andy Cohen on Tuesday. “Beau’s such a good guy. It rolls off his back.”

Dayna also made headlines after she fought with Stassi on the Monday, January 14, episode of the reality series. The jewelry designer addressed her behavior on Tuesday via Instagram.

“ALCOHOL + IMMUNE DISEASE MEDICATION + NO FOOD = DISASTER. (Just say no),” she wrote, adding hashtags including, #dontdrinkandspeak #wedrankalot #maybetoomuch #dontthinkbeforeispeak.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

