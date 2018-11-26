Are Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark planning a trip down the aisle? Not yet … but the cast of Vanderpump Rules can hear the wedding bells ringing in their near future.

“We love Beau!” Brittany Cartwright tells Us Weekly exclusively. “We think Beau is great, we’re so happy for them, I think they’re so adorable how they dress up together and do all kinds of stuff like that. I think they’re great for each other.”

Jax Taylor echoes his fiancée’s thoughts: “Yeah, I agree. I love Beau. In fact, him and I get along so well. He’s just a very easygoing guy. He’s basically the polar opposite of Stassi, which I think that’s what she needs. It’s kind of an opposites attract situation there.”

“He’s an amazing guy,” the 39-year-old old, who proposed to Brittany, 29, in June, continues. “Finally she’s got a good guy, she’s got a great guy and they both really love each other.”

Us broke the news in February that Stassi, 30, started dating Beau after her on-off relationship with Patrick Meagher ended in August 2017.

Brittany adds that she “definitely” thinks Stassi and Beau will “be the next to get engaged.”

“Over Tom [Sandoval] and Ariana [Madix] and definitely over Kristen [Doute] and [Brian] Carter,” she notes. “I just see it over those couples in general. I know Ariana and Tom don’t want marriage and I just think Beau and Stassi are more there than Kristen is.”

While Kristen, 35, and Carter started seeing each other during season 4 of the Bravo hit, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay also tell Us that it’s likely Stassi and Beau will tie the knot first.

“I love Beau. I’m like, so rooting for them. He’s such a great addition to our little family. I’m sure that that will be the next couple to put a ring on it, definitely,” Lala, 28, who announced her own engagement to Randall Emmett in September, tells Us. “Kristen and Carter seem to be just enjoying where they are right now in their relationship, so I still think Stassi and Beau before Kristen and Carter.”

Scheana, 33, also notes that Kristen and Carter are “good” and still living together, but believes Stassi and Beau’s engagement is “coming next.”

“I’ve said this to so many people, ‘Everyone needs a Beau,’” the 33-year-old SURver tells Us. “That is what Stassi deserves after Jax and Patrick and everyone in between. Everyone deserves that, but I’m just so happy for her. They’re a really good match.”

She adds: “I think everyone is just in a pretty good place right now. The older we get the more we are actually getting our s—t together, but, like, not at the same time. If we all had our s—t together, everyone would be really boring.”

Vanderpump Rules season 7 premieres on Bravo Monday, December 3, at 9 p.m. ET.

