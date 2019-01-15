Like mother, like daughter? Stassi Schroeder’s mom, Dayna Schroeder, cited alcohol, medication and no food as the reasons she fought with her daughter on the Monday, January 14, episode of Vanderpump Rules.

“ALCOHOL + IMMUNE DISEASE MEDICATION + NO FOOD = DISASTER. (Just say no),” Dayna wrote alongside an Instagram photo of herself, Kristen Doute’s mother, Faye, and Katie Maloney’s mom, Teri, on Monday. “With Teri and Faye celebrating Kristen’s james.mae launch! She picked out t-shirts just for us Mom’s! 🍷”

Dayna added hashtags including, “#dontdrinkandspeak #wedrankalot #maybetoomuch #dontthinkbeforeispeak.”

Stassi and Dayna argued during Monday’s episode of the Bravo series after the jewelry designer pressured Stassi’s boyfriend, Beau Clark, to start having children.

“I don’t want you to be yourself and mess it up. I’m hoping he’s a strong enough guy to go the distance,” Dayna said in front of Stassi and Beau, noting that the the 30-year-old reality star “hasn’t frozen her eggs yet.”

Dayna added: “My clock is ticking, and I need grandchildren.”

Later in the episode, the mother-daughter duo got into it at dinner with Katie, Terri, Kristen and Faye.

“Every night I go to sleep and pray that she doesn’t take her baggage from her old relationships and carry it into this,” Dayna told the table.

As the argument continued, Stassi’s mom stormed off. “I just need her to hold me and tell me that she loves me. I love her,” Dayna said through tears to the other mothers.

Stassi, who fought with Beau during the January 7 episode of Pump Rules, then admitted that she sees a lot of herself in her mom.

“Sometimes I get this victim mentality and freak out like my mom,” Stassi said. “And I’m scared that one day that’s going to be me.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

