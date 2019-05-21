Raise your glass to season 7! The cast of Vanderpump Rules — especially Stassi Schroeder — saved the best drama for the final part of the reunion, which aired on Monday, May 20.

Stassi Quit Adderall for Beau

The former SURver and her boyfriend, Beau Clark, referred to Stassi’s drunk meltdowns as her “dark passenger” coming out — but she’s ready to put an end to her dark side. While discussing the couple’s blowup fight in Mexico, Stassi admitted that she was mixing Adderall, a prescription drug used to treat ADHD, with alcohol.

“I want to figure out what it is that’s making me like this. And I hurt my friends, I hurt him, I hurt myself,” she explained. “And that was a moment where I was like — and I didn’t want to, like, full-on come out and say this, but I’m not gonna take Adderall again. Like, I’m not gonna do that.”

After host Andy Cohen asked if Stassi totally stopped taking Adderall or was just “taking it less,” she clarified: “No, I’ve stopped taking it.”

“I was, like, done,” Beau added, noting that his girlfriend’s past behavior was “not Stassi.”

Kristen Still Lives With Her Ex

Kristen Doute revealed during part 1 of the reunion that she and boyfriend Brian Carter called it quits, but she didn’t go into details until Monday’s episode. While the T-shirt designer declared that they are “not together” and she ”made that choice” herself, Katie Maloney pointed out that he is still living at her apartment.

“Carter and I do still live together right now until I move into my house,” Kristen admitted, referring to the fixer upper she recently bought. “Our dog got mauled by a pit bull. … I needed him physically, mentally, and emotionally, I needed him. We don’t sleep in the same bed every night, like, we’ve had sex twice.”

She concluded: “I’m sorry it doesn’t work for everyone for everyone on this f–king stage, but it’s working for me.”

Patrick Cheated on Stassi

Stassi was in the hot seat during part 3. After her drug confession, the Next Level Basic author claimed that her ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher was unfaithful at the beginning of their relationship.

“There were text messages that I had found,” Stassi said. “The day that I was moving from New York [back to] L.A., I was using his computer and I saw text messages between him and some, like, model. There were very explicit … I was mortified.”

Patrick appeared on season 6 of Vanderpump Rules before dumping Stassi on their fourth anniversary in August 2017.

Watch the video above for more reunion bombshells — including Jax Taylor’s past with actor Channing Tatum!

