He wasn’t a fast fan! Vanderump Rules star Stassi Schroeder got real about her boyfriend Beau Clark’s first impression of her — and it wasn’t ideal.

The reality star, 30, opened up about her life and relationships in an interview with The New York Times on Sunday, April 14, and revealed that when Clark initially watched the show after they started dating, he thought she was “awful but in a really good television way.”

Looking back at her start on the hit Bravo show, Schroeder is aware that her persona wasn’t always positively perceived. While the first season showed her fighting with her then-boyfriend Jax Taylor over her suspicions that he cheated on her, she doesn’t understand why fans see her as the show’s bad girl.

“It blows my mind when people are like, ‘Stassi’s the villain.’ Please tell me what I’ve done to get that label,” she said.

“As a joke sometimes when she’s bratty, I’m like, ‘OK, you’re being Season 1 Stassi right now,’” Clark told The Times of his girlfriend.

Schroeder, who has penned a new book titled Next Level Basic, admitted that she hasn’t always gotten things right when it comes to love. “It’s advice that you maybe shouldn’t follow,” she said of her book, which is subtitled The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook. “I’m just saying, ‘This is what I do, this is what I have done, this is what I would do, but I might be totally wrong. I’ve gotten it wrong so many times, and people can relate to that.”

The Queen Bees alum added: “I might not be that great at anything specific, but I think I am good at being honest. If you’re trying to pretend to be something that you’re not or if you’re overthinking things, you can see it.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in February 2018 that Schroeder and Clark were dating after she told Us at the time she had “a new Beau,” hinting at the relationship. Since then, the Louisiana native has gushed to Us about life with her love, saying she’s happiest “when I’m with my boyfriend or my dogs or my friends and everyone is just, you know, loving each other … I feel blessed to have a lot of really great people around me.”

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January 2019, she revealed when she knew Clark was the one for her. “Everything’s in the cards and I don’t even care about the order. I don’t know when the moment was. I can’t even remember when the moment was. There was something that just, like, switched,” she said.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!