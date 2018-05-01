A SUR-prising moment? Lisa Vanderpump has opened up about her “awkward” encounter with Stassi Schroeder’s ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher, which was featured during the season 6 finale of Vanderpump Rules.

During the Monday, April 30 episode, Meagher, 39, made many uncomfortable comments about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s appearance. “I liked watching you walk away, to be honest with you,” he told her at one point. Although the entrepreneur tried to wave off his remarks, Meagher later noted, “Oh no, I was definitely saying your ass.”

The Bravo personality recently reflected on the incident at the Voice for Animals event in Santa Monica. “I wasn’t a fan of Patrick,” Vanderpump told Us. “I only met him I think once, twice. And I wasn’t a fan of him because I know how [Stassi] felt when she was with him. So I think if you see somebody you care about and they’re not really happy, that doesn’t really set you up. And it was a pretty awkward moment on Vanderpump Rules.”

Although the animal activist shied away from comparing Meagher to Schroeder’s current boyfriend Beau Clark, she teased, “You can imagine what I want to say but I won’t.”

Meagher and Schroeder, 29, ended their four-year on-again, off-again relationship in August 2017 after a heated argument on their anniversary. Although the pair were set to jet off to Mexico to celebrate the occasion, Meagher left the Straight Up With Stassi host alone at the airport.

Six months later, Us broke the news that Schroeder has a new man in her life. And as it turns out,Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Kristen Doute were the ones that set the couple up.

“I was like, ‘You know what, maybe you are not good at picking so let us pick for you,’” Maloney-Schwartz told Us at the Voice for Animals event. Added Doute: “She clearly hasn’t done the best.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

