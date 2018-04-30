The end of an era … or is it? The Vanderpump Rules season finale was a roller coaster of emotions as Lisa Vanderpump, queen of re-hiring people she’s fired, once again severed ties with one of the SUR employees. This time it was Jax Taylor, who left the job on his own accord when Lisa suggested he resign following his public outburst that involved him giving Lisa and her husband, Ken Todd, the finger and telling them to “F—k off.”

Jax, who had recently ended his relationship with longtime girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, seemed to struggle in this explosive finale. Still in the throes of deciding to take a hypothetical hockey marketing job out of Florida, Jax appeared to be determined to stay in LA and, more specifically, in his current apartment building. While getting ready for a night out, Brittany recounted, “Jax was like, ‘If I’m moving out, I’m probably gonna stay in the same building.’” She added, “If Jax is gonna stay in the apartment building I might leave the apartment building.”

Sparks Fly Between Brittany and Adam

After a brief rendezvous in the construction site that will one day be Lisa, Ken, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s joint venture – a bar called ‘Tom Tom’ – the gang headed to Pump for an after party. Sparks flew when Brittany gushed about new barback Adam Spott, saying, “I never texted a guy and had them be as respectful as Adam has. I texted him a few hours after I was single.” Adam responded, “I’m not trying to cause problems … She’s beautiful. I’ve said that. And, just like, a good person.”

Tensions rose between the freshly broken up duo when Brittany confronted Jax at the event saying, “You’re not moving down the hall.” He swiftly insisted that she didn’t own the apartment and that he would remain in the building. Since the finale, the duo appear to have reunited.

Jax Resigns From SUR

When it came time for Jax to sit down with Lisa, emotions were high. Jax’s eyes began to water as he confessed, “I really am sorry. I’ve ruined everybody’s life. I have. I don’t know what to do anymore.” Short on sympathy for the 38-year-old bartender, Lisa responded, “Grow the f—k up.” She then explained that she didn’t want to fire Jax because it would give him the satisfaction of being a “victim.” She added, “Why don’t you hand me your f—king resignation.” Jax agreed.

After he left, Lisa approached to the newly re-hired James Kennedy and said, “We might be looking for a new bartender at SUR.”

Stassi’s Ex Won’t Stop Commenting On Lisa’s ‘Ass’

Jax’s drama aside, the most bizarre moment of the night had to be when Stassi Schroeder’s now ex-boyfriend, Patrick Meagher, boldly commented on Lisa’s “ass” no less than four separate times to her face. It was clear that she was uncomfortable by the remarks. Patrick’s objectifying statements to Lisa began when he said, “I liked watching you walk away, to be honest with you.”

When Lisa tried to diffuse the comments with a joke, he doubled down and insisted, “Oh no, I was definitely saying your ass.”

As Lisa attempted to leave the awkward conversation, Patrick made sure to mention her “good ass” several more times. Lisa was not happy, admitting in a testimonial shot, “What is your problem? I’m old enough to be his mother and he hits on me in front of his girlfriend who also used to work for me.” Following this cringe-worthy interaction, Stassi and Patrick split for good in August 2017.

Tell Us: What did you think of the Vanderpump Rules finale?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!