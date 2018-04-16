The end of an era … or is it? Jax Taylor broke it off with longtime girlfriend Brittany Cartwright based on guidance from his reiki instructor Kelsey Patel on the Monday, April 16, episode of Vanderpump Rules.

On the heels of a very public meltdown at SUR, Jax appeared hungover as Brittany kindly brought him coffee and Advil. Brittany, who continued defending and apologizing for Jax’s actions for the bulk of the episode, got defensive when castmate Stassi Schroeder accused her of not knowing her worth. Brittany responded, “You’re not with me every single day. You’re not in my relationship every single day.” Brittany then emotionally admitted in a testimonial shot that Jax, who recently cheated on her with former co-star Faith Stowers, was her “best friend.”

We then saw a scene between Jax and his reiki healer that shook us to our core.

“The reason you’re being mean to [Brittany] is because you don’t want to have to be the one to walk away,” Kelsey, who has been coaching Jax throughout the past season, told him. Jax then asked, “You think I want her to leave me first?” Kelsey then urged Jax to tell Brittany his “truth” so she could “find the person that’s going to treat her like a princess.” Who knew reiki healers could also moonlight as break up coaches?

Jax then ended his relationship with Brittany abruptly as the duo sat in bed together. Jax urged, “I’m just, like, really unhappy. I’ve been unhappy for such a long time … This has 150 million percent nothing to do with you.”

He then added, “I am not good in relationships. You deserve a lot better than me. I just don’t think we should be together anymore.” In a completely sobering and honest moment Jax began to cry, saying, “I’m not happy with myself. I don’t like who I am and it’s not because of you.”

Brittany was furious at first, saying, “How can you do this to me? … You want to break up after everything I’ve been through?” The 29-year-old waitress then grabbed her purse, left the house, and hopped in an Uber. In a voiceover Brittany admitted, “He has betrayed me in so many ways.”

In spite of this rattling breakup scene, Brittany and Jax appear to still be together. Maybe Kelsey reiki-healed their relationship between then and now!

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

