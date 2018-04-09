Hurricane Jax stormed through the packed walls of SUR on the explosive Monday, April 9, episode of Vanderpump Rules. On the heels of accusing James Kennedy and Kristen Doute of hooking up during their group trip to Mexico, Jax Taylor returned to SUR armed with middle fingers and a need to be heard.

Jax’s destructive evening began on a quieter note when he confronted new SUR barback, Adam Spott, for having a crush on Brittany Cartwright, Jax’s longtime girlfriend. When Adam denied having feelings for Brittany, the blame got shifted to Scheana Shay — who organized a group dinner for Adam to meet Brittany.

Jax fumed when learning that Scheana had been texting Adam about the Brittany meetup while Adam was having a drink with Jax at his and Brittany’s shared home. “I’m not mad. I don’t care,” Jax said. “I’m more mad right now at Scheana …. She doesn’t have a leg to stand on when it comes to relationships.” Jax continued slamming Scheana, who at the time of filming had only been legally divorced for six days, saying, “Her of all people? Divorce-o? [She] can’t even f–king keep a f–king man to save her life.”

Meanwhile at Sur, James approached Ariana Madix and Lala Kent to debunk Jax’s theory that the placement of two pool cushions was evidence of a Kristen/James hookup.

“I remember saying to him, ‘Can I sleep out here?’ And he goes, ‘grab a pillow,’” James said. “Jax is the motherf–ker that threw me under the bus.”

It’s unclear if Jax caught wind of James’ statement to Ariana and Lala but at some point after his conversation with Adam, Jax emerged appearing more intoxicated and significantly angrier than in prior scenes. He stormed through SUR shouting obscenities and was suddenly much less concerned with Scheana’s actions and much more upset with James.

Jax Says ‘F–k You’ To Lisa and Ken, Flashes Middle Fingers

As his bosses Lisa Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd walked in, Jax ranted in their faces saying, “F-ck you all, you lying sacks of God damn s–t.” He proceeded to gesture with both his middle fingers toward the SUR owners.

In a confusing turn of events, it became clear that Jax was frustrated with James because in Jax’s mind, James had admitted to hooking up with Kristen while he was drunk on the golf course in Mexico. The only filmed evidence of this interaction is a quick moment where an intoxicated James said to Jax and Tom Sandoval, “Hang out with Kristen? I mean, a little bit, but not really.” With James nowhere in sight during Jax’s tantrum, Jax ranted to no one in particular. “I’m gonna run around and say ‘I’m drunk I can f—k whoever I want,” he yelled.

After getting unceremoniously kicked out of SUR by Lisa, Sandoval came outside to soothe Jax only for Jax to shout that Sandoval was being “f–king buddy buddy” with James.

“He f–king said it on the damn golf course,” Jax repeated before taking off his microphone and yelling, “You guys are all f—king delusional.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!