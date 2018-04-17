Vanderpump Rules fans were sad and SUR-prised after bad boy Jax Taylor called it quits with girlfriend Brittany Cartwright on the the Monday, April 16, episode of the Bravo series.

The bartender, 38, took to Twitter to thank viewers for support after the heartbreaking moment aired.

“This has 150 million percent nothing to do with you. I’m not happy with myself. I don’t like who I am and it’s not because of you. Look at all the s—t I’ve caused this summer,” Jax explained, alluding to the couple’s tumultuous spinoff show, Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky. “You deserve to be happy. You deserve to get married. You deserve to have kids. You deserve to have someone treat you like the princess that you are. I am just not that person. I am not good in relationships. You deserve a lot better than me. I just don’t think we can be together anymore.”

Although the breakup was filmed in August 2017 and the couple has since reconciled, fans were shocked after watching Jax call off his romance with the Kentucky native, 29, who has stood by his side through the many ups and downs of their relationship.

Brittany broke down in tears during the episode as she replied, “I’m really pissed off. How dare you do this to me? How dare you put me through all this s—t and let me go through all this heartbreak then for you to sit here and act like you’re the one to give it all away.”

She then told her beau to pack his bags, but she ended up storming out of their apartment in tears.

Jax reflected on the difficult moment via social media on Tuesday and confirmed that the pair are still together.

“I was a mess but each day has gotten better. I’ll never be perfect I know this, but I do know that I have the best partner a guy can ask for, and all I care about is being the best I can for her here on out,” he told a Twitter user who sent the couple well-wishes after the heart-wrenching episode.

Another fan praised Jax for not blaming Brittany when he ended their relationship. “To be honest I was at the bottom of the barrel, lost, insecure my father was dying … I hated myself and I thought it was the right thing to do because I was bringing her down,” he responded, further explaining the reason by the short-lived split. “I am not perfect and I never will be but I am working very hard on myself.”

Jax gushed over his girlfriend of nearly three years in another tweet on Tuesday, telling his 282,000 followers, “I realized later that @BNCartwright is my angel and she makes me want to be a better man. We are in a great place now the best we have ever been, but it takes work, just know that I am working hard and thank you to all who watch.”

This is not the first hardship that Jax and Brittany have had to overcome. The Michigan native made headlines in December when he admitted on an episode of Vanderpump Rules that he cheated on Brittany with their former SUR coworker Faith Stowers.

“I wasn’t thinking. It was one of my usual mess-ups. I really, really, really regret what I did,” Jax later told Us of his infidelity. “It was a huge mistake that we are actually working out right now. This was shot many months ago so we’re working through it and we’re in a good place right now.”

Brittany opened up about Jax’s unfaithful ways in January, telling Andy Cohen, “I was loving him. I was hating him. I couldn’t stand to be around him and then I wanted him to be right beside me all the time. It was such a confusing time.”

The SUR-ver supported her man later that month when his father, Ronald Cauchi, died after a long battle with cancer. The couple also spent the holiday season together and are still going strong today. They will continue to showcase their relationship on the Bravo series, which has been recently renewed for a seventh season.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews subscribe to our new podcast ‘Watch With Us’ below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!