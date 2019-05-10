It ain’t over ‘til it’s over! Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute and Brian Carter may no longer be together, but that doesn’t mean they’ve moved on. In fact, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively that there’s still hope for these two yet.

“Kristen and Carter are both technically single, but they haven’t ruled out getting back together and are working through things,” the insider says.

The TV personality, 36, shocked fans — and her castmates — when she revealed that she had split from her boyfriend of more than three years.

“Are you single right now?” Andy Cohen asked the clothing designer during part 1 of the season 7 reunion special on Monday, May 6, to which she replied, “I am. Yeah.”

The couple have been dealing with issues for some time now — Doute previously addressed split rumors during a February 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

“Honestly, I bleed out for the show,” she said. “Like, I show every single second of everything. And so for this, I’m just going have to say, like … we’re figuring it out,” the reality star said when a viewer asked about her relationship status. “So we’ll let you all know when we get to that place.”

The twosome met on Bumble in September 2015. Doute was previously linked to costars James Kennedy, Jax Taylor — whom she had an affair with in season 2 of the show — and ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

She wasn’t the only one who admitted to a less-than-perfect relationship with her significant other on the reunion special: Raquel Leviss confessed that Kennedy, 27, whom she has been dating since 2016, cheated on her ahead of their decision to shack up.

“I think that James wasn’t completely faithful to me before we moved in together,” Leviss, 25, told Cohen, 50 on the show.

Part 2 of the reunion special will air on Bravo on Monday, May 13 at 9 p.m. ET.

