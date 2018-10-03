Move over Patrick! Stassi Schroeder’s boyfriend, Beau Clark, is officially set to appear on season 7 of Vanderpump Rules.

The 30-year-old Bravo star shared a photo of herself and Clark filming the opening credits at SUR for the upcoming season.

“Baby’s first credits #pumprules,” Schroeder’s wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, October 3.

Us Weekly broke the news in February that Schroeder had started dating Clark. She told Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live earlier that month that her BFFs and costars Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney set her up with the advertising associate.

The reality TV personality opened about their relationship in June, telling Us exclusively that her favorite moments are when she’s with her boyfriend, dogs and friends. “Everyone is just, you know, loving each other,” she gushed at her OOTD Day event in West Hollywood. “I feel blessed to have a lot of really great people around me.”

“I feel really lucky right now,” she continued. “I haven’t had a relationship like this. I didn’t know that I could find someone that we’d just be best friends and love each other and he’d be so nice to me and supportive and the fact that this was his idea.”

Schroeder previously dated radio host Patrick Meagher on and off for four years. After refusing to film Vanderpump Rules during the first three years of their relationship, Meagher appeared on season 6. During the sixth season finale, he got into a confrontation with Lisa Vanderpump, which left Schroeder in tears. Meagher then dumped the “Straight Up With Stassi” host on the day of their four-year anniversary in August 2017.

“Well, we’ve had an up and down relationship from the beginning, and it was kind of our pattern obviously, to break up and make up,” Schroeder told Us in December 2017 about their split. “But this time was, to me, a shock. Like the real, full breakup.”

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

