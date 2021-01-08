Stassi Schroeder’s bun is out of the oven! The Vanderpump Rules alum gave birth to her and Beau Clark’s first child on Thursday, January 7.

The couple named their daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, according to People.

Us Weekly broke the news in June 2020 that the Next Level Basic author, 32, was starting a family with her then-fiancé, 40, nearly one year after the commercial casting director proposed.

The Louisiana native confirmed her pregnancy news later that same month and revealed the sex of her baby-to-be. “We’re having a baby girl,” Schroeder captioned her baby bump debut at the time.

The former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host continued documenting her budding belly’s progress, from mirror selfies to boat pics in bathing suits.

Schroeder was fired from the Vanderpump Rules cast days before her baby news broke, along with Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. As the former reality star dealt with the fallout of her past racially insensitive remarks, she leaned on Clark for support, a source exclusively told Us in July 2020.

“Beau has been her rock throughout all of this, and she’s been grateful to have his support,” the insider explained at the time. “Professionally speaking, Vanderpump Rules and her podcast were her main priorities and she loved working on both.”

The former Bravo personality started dating Clark in February 2018, and they tied the knot in September 2020. The pair previously spoke about their plans to have kids.

“I’m ready to have a baby,” Schroeder exclusively told Us in June 2019. “I’ve never really been someone that’s, like, dreamt about her wedding … but I always knew that I wanted to be a mom. So I feel like I’m in a place in my life where I make my own decisions and forge my own path. I know I want to be a mom, so I would rather get knocked up before I waited to have a wedding.”

The Amazing Race alum went on to joke that she should “get pregnant with triplets,” explaining to Us, “People have told me that a lot of women when they get pregnant, they hustle even more. They just have so much energy and they’re laser-focused and they’re able to get s–t done even more, and I’m like, ‘Huh!’”