Stassi Schroeder‘s life goes on … with or without Vanderpump Rules. The Bravo alum is pregnant and expecting her first child with her fiancé, Beau Clark, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

Schroeder, 31, covered her baby bump with a long cardigan while picking up food with Clark, 40, in Los Angeles on Friday, June 12.

News of the reality star’s pregnancy comes four days after she was fired from Vanderpump Rules following eight seasons on the show.

Bravo cut ties with the Next Level Basic author on Tuesday, June 9, after racially insensitive remarks from her past resurfaced and former SURver Faith Stowers revealed Schroeder and Kristen Doute reported her to the police for a crime she didn’t commit in 2018.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced,” Schroeder wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 7. “I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person. … What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

In addition to losing her PR representation, Schroeder’s podcast “Straight Up With Stassi” was removed from all platforms. Doute, 37, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired from the Bravo series for racist remarks.

“Beau has been being her rock throughout all of this and she’s been grateful to have his support,” a source told Us at the time. “Stassi and her family are truly devastated about everything going on, and Stassi does feel like she has lost everything she worked so hard for.”

Schroeder and Clark, 40, who got engaged in July 2019, were set to air their upcoming wedding on season 9 of Vanderpump Rules before she was fired. While the twosome originally planned to wed in Italy in October 2020, she revealed later that their plans were likely being moved to Rome in October 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re 99 percent sure that it’s going to be a year from where we planned. So next year, 2021, October,” she said on “Straight Up With Stassi” in May.

Schroeder has been open in recent months about her desire to start a family with Clark. She told Us exclusively in April that the couple were being “reckless” in quarantine.

Two months earlier, she told Us that she “cannot wait to be a mom” one day.

“I was seriously hoping to be pregnant because that is so much more important to me than even getting married,” Schroeder told Us in February. “And then once I actually did become engaged, I’m like, ‘Well, I can’t be pregnant at my wedding.’ Like, I have to be able to get s–t-faced.”