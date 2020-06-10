No more “Straight Up With Stassi.” Stassi Schroeder’s podcast was removed from all platforms after Bravo fired her from Vanderpump Rules for racist actions.

“We recently learned of racially charged and inappropriate actions by Stassi Schroeder during one of her previous projects,” Radio.com, the platform that broadcast the series, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 9. “In light of this, Radio.com has made the decision to part ways with her. We take these matters very seriously and condemn these actions. ‘Straight Up with Stassi’ has been removed from our portfolio.”

“Straight Up With Stassi” has also been taken down from Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher. Episode recaps are still available on the reality star’s website, however.

Bravo announced in a statement to Us Weekly earlier on Tuesday that Schroeder, 31, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni “will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.” The network cut ties with the Next Level Basic author and Doute, 37, after their former costar Faith Stowers revealed that the pair had reported her to the police for a 2018 robbery she did not commit. Schroeder, who subsequently lost several endorsement deals, and the James Mae designer both apologized via Instagram on Sunday, June 7.

Boyens, 27, and Caprioni, 32, were let go over their past racist tweets, which first made headlines in January and came to light again earlier this month during the season 8 reunion of Vanderpump Rules. The TomTom general manager and the SURver have also apologized for their remarks.

A source told Us exclusively on Tuesday that “the rest of the cast [had just found] out the news about the firings” with the rest of the world. A second insider noted that Schroeder was “not expecting to be fired.”

Caprioni, who joined the reality show this year, is the only ousted cast member who has publicly spoken out thus far. In an exclusive statement to Us on Wednesday, June 10, he said in part, “While I’m disappointed to no longer be part of the cast, I respect Bravo’s decision.”

Schroeder’s teenage brother Nikolai, meanwhile, pleaded for her to get “another chance” in a since-deleted Instagram video on Tuesday night before asking, “Faith, please, is there any way that she can fix anything or do anything that can benefit both of you guys — to get her career back and to make you live the best life ever?”