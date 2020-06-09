Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute Fired From Vanderpump Rules

When Vanderpump Rules returns for season 9, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute will not be featured. Bravo announced on Tuesday, June 9, that the network cut ties with the longtime cast members — and newbies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — for their past racially insensitive remarks.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly.

Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, came under fire earlier this month after their former costar Faith Stowers revealed they falsely reported her to the police in 2018 for a crime she didn’t commit. Both the Next Level Basic author and the James Mae T-shirt designer, who have been full-time cast members since the 2013 premiere, apologized on Sunday, June 7, via Instagram.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused,” Schroeder, who has since lost several endorsement deals and was dropped by her PR agency, wrote. “I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”

Us Weekly later confirmed that Schroeder didn’t reach out to Stowers privately to apologize, but she did address her former castmate in her statement. “What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness,” she wrote. “I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions – to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege.”

Doute, for her part, insisted that she her “actions were not racially driven,” but also publicly apologized to Stowers.

“I’ve been taking some time to really process what I’ve been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers,” she wrote. “Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her. It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

Boyens and Caprioni, meanwhile, joined the cast for season 8. The TomTom general manager and the SUR employee made headlines in January for using racial slurs in old resurfaced tweets. They both apologized for the second time during the June 2 reunion.

“I’m an adult now, and I cringe even thinking that I said those things,” Boyens said. “We live in a generation now where saying some things, even if you are of that culture, is just frowned upon. I just want to say I’m just really, sincerely sorry.”

Caprioni added, “It wasn’t OK then, it’s not OK now. It’s something I regret deeply, and it was just kind of making jokes with each other, like we’d literally be in the same room and just say stupid s—t to each other, and it was a dumb f—king thing to do. I’m doing my best to move forward and be the best person I can be.”