Stassi Schroeder’s Past Racially-Insensitive Remarks Continue to Resurface

It appears Stassi Schroeder wasn’t just apologizing for her actions against former Vanderpump Rules costar Faith Stowers.

Days after the 31-year-old reality TV personality admitted she mistreated Stowers, also 31, in the past, audio from a 2017 episode of her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast has resurfaced. In the since-deleted episode from 2017, Schroeder and Summer House alum Stephen McGee discussed the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag.

“I’m like, really sick of everyone making everything about race. … I’m kind of over it,” Schroeder said before acknowledging that she is the ”one person whose not allowed to say that, because I’m a white, privileged, blonde 28-year old.”

Schroeder went on to say that she doesn’t think awards shows, including the Oscars, should get political.

“Everyone giving their impassioned speeches about race and all of that stuff, I’m like, ‘Why is it always just about African Americans?'” she asked. “Why aren’t the Asians being like, ‘We’re not represented.’ Why aren’t Native Americans and Latinos being like, ‘We’re not represented.’ And whenever they get upset everyone has to go above and beyond to then make them happy. And I hate saying the word ‘them’ because I’m not … not everybody’s the same. I mean the ones that are out there bitching about things.”

Schroeder added: “Maybe you weren’t nominated because you didn’t do that great of a job in your movie. Like it’s not about race. It’s literally like not about what you look like at all. It’s like your acting ability, so like, what the actual f—k.”

The Next Level Basic author released a statement on Sunday, June 7, via Instagram, after Stowers revealed Schroeder and costar Kristen Doute called the cops to investigate her for a 2018 robbery, which Stowers didn’t commit.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused,” Schroeder wrote. “I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”

While an insider told Us Weekly that Schroeder didn’t reach out to Stowers personally before her public apology, she did acknowledge the former SURver in her Instagram post.

“What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness,” she wrote. “I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions – to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege.”

McGee showed his support in the comments section, writing, “Love you.”

Schroeder’s best friend and costar Katie Maloney also had her back. “I know your heart and your commitment to learning, understanding and growing,” she replied. “Love you.”

Bravo has yet to publicly comment on Schroeder’s past remarks. Us exclusively revealed that she was dropped by her PR agency and lost several endorsement deals amid the controversy.