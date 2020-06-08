Stassi Schroeder’s past continues to make headlines. Porsha Williams reposted to a newly resurfaced photo of the Vanderpump Rules star describing her look as “Nazi chic.”

“WTH,” the 38-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote alongside a screenshot of the old Instagram Story.

Schroeder, 31, first came under fire for the caption in January 2018. At the time, she responded to the controversy by sharing a meme of a man trying to dodge lasers with the caption, “Me trying to make a joke that won’t offend anyone in 2017.”

More recently, the Next Level Basic author’s former costar Faith Stowers called her and Kristen Doute out for comments they made after Stowers, 31, was caught having an affair with Jax Taylor during season 5 of the reality show. During an Instagram Live with Floribama Shore’s Candace Rice earlier this month, Stower recalled Schroeder and Doute, 37, telling the cops to investigate her for a 2018 robbery.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Stowers explained. “I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview. It was just funny because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave. So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me.”

Schroeder, who lost brand deals and her PR representation after Stowers’ Live, apologized on Sunday, June 7, via Instagram.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused,” the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host said. “I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”

While a source confirmed to Us Weekly that she didn’t reach out to Stowers privately before her Instagram post went live, Schroeder did address the Challenge alum in her statement.

“My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that,” Schroeder wrote. “I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions – to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege.”

Moments before Schroeder published her statement, Doute shared her own apology.

“I’ve been taking some time to really process what I’ve been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers,” the He’s Making You Crazy author wrote on Sunday. “Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her. It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”