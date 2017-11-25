Stassi Schroeder is on the receiving end of major backlash after she allegedly criticized the #MeToo campaign with controversial comments.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 29, spoke about the victims of Hollywood’s sexual misconduct scandal on her Straight Up with Stassi podcast and some of her listeners were outraged with what they perceived to be insensitive views. The episode titled “Are we on a male witch hunt?” has since been deleted.

One woman tweeted, “so I’m never one to go here but I’m disgusted after listening to @stassi newest episode. How dare you question these victims, mock #metoo , or even defend men who push boundaries with women,” “I’m only 15 minutes in and I’m already offended. I’ve never heard such ignorance or general disregard for women. She’s literally saying basically women only are lying for attention and we just are on a man with hunt,” and “‘No one can MAKE me suck a dick’ And it’s official I’ve turned the podcast off.”

so I’m never one to go here but I’m disgusted after listening to @stassi newest episode. How dare you question these victims, mock #metoo , or even defend men who push boundaries with women. — Marissa Kathryn (@MarissaLace) November 24, 2017

I’m only 15 minutes in and I’m already offended. I’ve never heard such ignorance or general disregard for women. She’s literally saying basically women only are lying for attention and we just are on a man with hunt — Marissa Kathryn (@MarissaLace) November 24, 2017

“No one can MAKE me suck a dick” And it’s official I’ve turned the podcast off. — Marissa Kathryn (@MarissaLace) November 24, 2017

Another listener tagged Schroeder and wrote, “You: “I’m sorry, no one could make me suck a dick. I’m sorry it sounds like he thought you liked it because you were making out with him. And now that it’s a trend and it’s #metoo you’re going to come out and accuse him because you regret it. Also you: there’s no victim bashing!”

You: "I’m sorry, no one could make me suck a dick. I’m sorry it sounds like he thought you liked it because you were making out with him. And now that it’s a trend and it’s #metoo you’re going to come out and accuse him because you regret it."

also you: there's no victim bashing! pic.twitter.com/tJqXCDpCOf — ✨Al✨ (@singthewaltz) November 24, 2017

One Twitter user shared, “Just listened to the worst podcast episode.. @stassi don’t even bother apologizing this time. I’d hate for you to give us any more attention” with a lengthy message about a sexual assault encounter.

Just listened to the worst podcast episode.. @stassi don’t even bother apologizing this time. I’d hate for you to give us any more attention pic.twitter.com/v6osTE3f1b — Ali (@alikokjohn4) November 24, 2017

Meanwhile, some fans came to Schroeder’s defense, with one writing, “I listened to the podcast and that’s NOT what she said. The report is paraphrasing a false sentiment & the fact that you’d believe one persons account of it is sad.”

Schroeder later tweeted, “About 5 ppl heard this podcast & everyone else read ONE quote without the backstory or context of a two hour episode.” She added a gif of herself saying, “Really?”

About 5 ppl heard this podcast & everyone else read ONE quote without the backstory or context of a TWO hour episode. pic.twitter.com/23EMPZpcMU — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) November 25, 2017

Despite trying to clarify herself, Schroeder’s comments prompted advertisers to drop from her podcast. Rent the Runway tweeted, “We’re shocked by @stassi’s comments re the #metoo campaign. It goes against everything RTR stands for as a company and has publicly advocated. Our 1st ads were slated to run on Mon but effective immediately we’ve terminated our relationship with her podcast.”

We’re shocked by @stassi's comments re the #metoo campaign. It goes against everything RTR stands for as a company and has publicly advocated. Our 1st ads were slated to run on Mon but effective immediately we’ve terminated our relationship with her podcast. — Rent the Runway (@RenttheRunway) November 24, 2017

Simple Contacts shared a statement alongside a caption that said, “Simple Contacts doesn’t agree with or condone the opinions of @stassi. We’ve pulled our ads from her podcast. Full statement below.”

Simple Contacts doesn’t agree with or condone the opinions of @stassi. We’ve pulled our ads from her podcast. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/xnPU0Sl62S — Simple Contacts (@SimpleContacts) November 24, 2017

A third advertiser, Framebridge, wrote, “In no way do @stassi’s comments about the #metoo campaign reflect our beliefs. We are ending our relationship with the Straight Up with Stassi Podcast effective immediately. We will always stand by brave women sharing their stories.”

In no way do @stassi's comments about the #metoo campaign reflect our beliefs. We are ending our relationship with the Straight Up with Stassi Podcast effective immediately. We will always stand by brave women sharing their stories. — Framebridge (@framebridge) November 25, 2017

Schroeder later wrote on Twitter, “Just finished recording a follow up episode… stay tuned 😉

Just finished recording a follow up episode… stay tuned 😉 pic.twitter.com/D9j5xlv4V9 — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) November 25, 2017

