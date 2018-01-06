Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder Slammed for ‘Nazi Chic’ Photo

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder was slammed on social media on Saturday, January 6, after posting a photo that she captioned “Nazi Chic.”

A mirror selfie the Bravo star posted on her Instagram Story shows her with Rachel O’Brien and Kristen Doute. She captioned her costars “Criminal Chic” and “Tupac Chic” while describing her all-black outfit as “Nazi Chic.”

@Andy nothing but class from Stassi. I hope someone at your network is smart enough to fire her before you lose viewers. pic.twitter.com/sUOmPUcLHm — Marcie (@marcie137) January 6, 2018

Schroeder, 29, subsequently deleted the pic and reposted it with a new caption that described her as “#Elsa-Indiana Jones Chic,” referring to the Austrian archaeologist played by Alison Doody in 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Schroeder called the new caption an “appropriate redo.”

The massive misstep was quickly noticed as fans and others retweeted the pic and called out Schroeder, with the hashtag #dumpstassi circulating on Twitter.

She responded to the criticism by tweeting a pic of a boy trying to navigate his way through a room full of lasers, with the caption, “Me trying to make a joke that won’t offend anyone in 2017.” Underneath is a comment from a man saying, “My wife died in a laser accident, what is your problem?????????”

“Hey quick clarification @stassi nazi jokes are never funny #dumpstassi,” one person replied.

“The problem here is that you live in a spoiled bubble. Things don’t offend you because you’re extremely lucky awful things haven’t happened to you. But for those of us who had family affected by the holocaust, one of the worst things to happen to people, your jokes aren’t funny,” another tweeted.

“I’m so glad you found this meme about killer lasers to justify your Nazi joke. Totally the same thing. #WhitePrivilege,” another wrote.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Siggy Flicker, who is Jewish and was born in Israel, was asked on Twitter what she thought of the pic and responded with one word: “Gross.”

Gross. — Siggy Flicker (@siggyflicker) January 6, 2018

Some people called out Schroeder’s Sur boss, Lisa Vanderpump, with one writing, “@LisaVanderpump you may want to rethink employment opportunities for Stassi. Guess joking ab[o]ut the SS is hilarious in LA?”

Others asked Bravo’s Andy Cohen about it, with one writing, “@Andy nothing but class from Stassi. I hope someone at your network is smart enough to fire her before you lose viewers.”

And some called on sponsors of Schroeder’s podcast to drop her.

It’s not the first time the reality star has been embroiled in controversy. In November 2017, Schroeder apologized for controversial #MeToo comments after she referenced victims of sexual assault on her Straight Up With Stassi podcast. Advertisers including Rent the Runway, Simple Contacts and Framebridge spoke out against her comments and publicly terminated their business relationships with her.

