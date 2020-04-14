The ghosts of SURvers past. Laura-Leigh, Faith Stowers and Vail Bloom are among the Vanderpump Rules stars who have stepped away from the Bravo hit.

Cameras started following the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR in 2012 after she rose to fame on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Season 1, which premiered in January 2013, starred Lisa, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute and Scheana Shay. Tom Schwartz, Tina McDowelle, Peter Madrigal, Laura-Leigh, Frank Herlihy, Mike Shay, Kristina Kelly, Jen Bush and Jeremy Davidson had recurring roles on the series.

By season 3, several faces had come and gone, and Schwartz was upgraded to a full-time cast member. Ariana Madix and James Kennedy were also officially part of the cast. Lala Kent, Faith and Brittany Cartwright were first featured on the series in season 4.

“You can all tell that we’re very much evolving, so it’s almost like grown-up fighting now, as opposed to high school fighting,” Jax told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2018. “I mean, there’s still high school fighting. Certain people on our show like to keep the high school vibe going, but for the most part, it’s getting into adult fighting now.”

Season 8 saw several new additions to the cast, including Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni, Danica Dow and Charli Burnett. Stassi’s fiancé, Beau Clark, and James’ girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, were also featured more heavily.

“When we started this show it was our real group of best friends,” Katie told Us in November 2019 ahead of the season 8 premiere. “[The newcomers] have just met at SUR, they didn’t know each other before so it’s kinds of interesting. It’s a different dynamic because they didn’t have the history that we have. So you can’t really compare us to them.”

Scroll through for an update on the former Vanderpump Rules stars: