Congratulations! Faith Stowers announced on Monday, February 10, that she gave birth, welcoming her first child with her boyfriend, Marcio Marchena II.

“Happy birthday to the most amazing man in the world‼️” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 30, captioned her Instagram reveal. “I love you with all my soul and all my heart. Our connection is God-given. I’ll always make it my Business to make sure you are the happiest man on this planet. Just as you have made me the happiest woman. I can not wait to share every new experience and walk down roads never traveled with you by my side. You have given me the best gift I can ask for, another you. #marcio2 #myparentsarethebest.”

Stowers announced in September that she had a little one on the way. “I’m excited to start this new chapter in my life with my heart and best friend,” the Georgia native captioned her Instagram reveal at that time, which featured a sonogram shot. “At the end of the day, this is all I live for. God bless all of you!”

Stowers went on to write on her Instagram Story: “My life just got brighter and my heart is full.”

The Challenge star debuted her baby bump two months later, posting a poolside video in a sequined bikini. “Baby’s day out,” the reality star wrote alongside the footage. “25 weeks.”

Stowers’ gender reveal came later that same month when she posted a photo of her boyfriend leaving handprints on her bare belly in blue paint.

The former SURver joined Vanderpump Rules’ cast during season 4 and slept with Jax Taylor while he was dating his now-wife, Brittany Cartwright. “He wanted it to be an ongoing thing,” she told Us Weekly in December 2017 after the episode aired. “He wanted it to be me and him doing this, and he told me that he would let me know as soon as they were broken up, that he would come tell her soon, and boom, that’d be the end. It’s all good. That was a lie … You’re done. We’re not doing this anymore.”

Stowers then quit her job at the West Hollywood restaurant and left the Bravo show. She went on to appear in Ex on the Beach and The Challenge: Final Reckoning.

After news of her pregnancy broke, Taylor, 40, reacted, telling Us exclusively: “Well, good for her I guess. I don’t know. Who’s the dad? I mean, it’s definitely not me! I haven’t seen the girl in two years. It’s been two, three years.”