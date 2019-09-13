



The SUR bartender told Us Weekly exclusively that he had “no idea” that Stowers is pregnant with her first child.

“Well, good for her I guess. I don’t know. Who’s the dad? I mean, it’s definitely not me!” Taylor quipped to Us at Carl’s Jr.’s Ultimate Avocado Brunch on Thursday, September 12. “I haven’t seen the girl in two years. It’s been two, three years.”

Stowers announced earlier this month that she is expecting baby No. 1.

“I’m excited to start this new Chapter in my life with my heart ❤️ and best friend! 💕” she wrote alongside a selfie of her boyfriend holding a sonogram on September 4. “At the end of the day this is all I live for. God bless all of you!”

During season 6 of the Bravo hit, Taylor came under fire for cheating on his now-wife, Cartwright, with Stowers. Amid the aftermath of the affair, the Challenge star quit her job at SUR and never filmed Vanderpump Rules again.

The following season, Taylor proposed to Cartwright. The twosome tied the knot in front of Bravo cameras in June. Nowadays, the twosome are more focused on date nights than reliving Taylor’s past indiscretions.

“A lot of the times we stay home and watch movies, or we’ll go see a movie,” he told Us on Thursday, adding that the couple’s go-to Postmates order is Carl’s Jr. “I’m a huge, huge Carl’s Jr. fan, and I’m a big, big burger fan, and Brittany is a big avocado fan, so we come here. She comes here for the avocado toast, I come here for the burger, and now they have the avocado burger, so it’s a win-win for both of us.”

Reporting by Emily Marcus

