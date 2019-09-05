



It’s safe to say Faith Stowers won’t be having her baby shower at SUR! The Vanderpump Rules alum is pregnant and expecting her first child.

Stowers, 30, announced her pregnancy with a selfie of her boyfriend holding a sonogram on Wednesday, September 4, via Instagram.

“I’m excited to start this new Chapter in my life with my heart ❤️ and best friend! 💕” the Challenge star wrote. “At the end of the day this is all I live for. God bless all of you!”

Stowers joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during season 4. She became a topic of conversation, however, after she slept with Jax Taylor while he was dating his now-wife, Brittany Cartwright.

“He wanted it to be an ongoing thing,” the former SURver claimed to Us Weekly about the situation after it aired on the show. “He wanted it to be me and him doing this, and he told me that he would let me know as soon as they were broken up, that he would come tell her soon, and boom, that’d be the end. It’s all good. That was a lie … You’re done. We’re not doing this anymore.”

Stowers subsequently quit her job at the West Hollywood hotspot and never filmed the Bravo series again amid the backlash from the affair. After appearing on season 1 of MTV’s Ex on the Beach, she joined the cast of The Challenge: Final Reckoning.

She returned to the MTV franchise for War of the Worlds 2, which is currently airing, but quit during the second episode.

Stowers’ Challenge costars, including Da’Vonne Rogers, were quick to shower the star with love after her baby announcement.

“Both of my babies are having babies !!!! Congratulations you amazing women !!!” Rogers wrote, tagging Stowers and Amanda Garcia. “I love you both so much !!!”

Stowers then thanked her followers for their support.

“My life just got brighter and my heart is full,” she wrote via Instagram Story. “Thank you my love!”

