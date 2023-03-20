He’s here! Kristina Kelly and boyfriend Max Ville are officially parents after welcoming a baby boy, whose arrival was announced on Sunday, March 19.

“You’re more than I could have ever dreamed of, welcome to the world River,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 35, wrote via Instagram alongside a sweet photo of the newborn.

Her Pump Rules costars quickly congratulated the new mom. “The most perfect little angel boy I have ever seen and I’m not being dramatic,” Stassi Schroeder commented.

Scheana Shay added, “He’s perfect!!!!! 😍😍😍.”

Katie Maloney shared her thoughts via emojis, “😍😍😍,” while Brittany Cartwright wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Kelly was featured in the early seasons of “Vanderpump Rules” but she disappeared from the show after season 7. However, she returned for season 10, wanting to support her pal Maloney amid her split from Tom Schwartz.

The former SURver didn’t reveal her pregnancy news while filming. “How did I get away with that?Somehow I got away with it!” Kelly exclusively told Us Weekly in February while at the VPR premiere.

She added that some cast members definitely were suspicious of her sobriety, but no one accused her of being pregnant. “Lala and Katie were definitely like, ‘Why can’t you drink?’ So I just said I was on some sort of antibiotic,” Kelly revealed. “Yeah, thank God they weren’t like, ‘Let me see the bottle,’ or, like, ask more questions. I think they were just so wrapped up in things they had going on that they didn’t really want to know the details.”

Though she wanted to keep it private, it was difficult to keep her lips sealed around her bestie. “Katie was like, ‘When are you going back to the doctor? Are you getting a refill? Are You gonna be able to drink this weekend?’ And I was like, ‘No, sorry.’ It was really hard to keep it from Katie,” Kelly explained to Us.

Kristina revealed her pregnancy via Instagram in October 2022. Since then, she’s been able to talk to her fellow Vanderpump Rules moms about what to expect. It seems Lala Kent‘s trademark honestly was exactly what the mom-to-be wanted.

“She’s such a solid mom and she’s going through so much and to see her be with her daughter — she’s just such a positive mom,” Kelly exclusively told Us in February. “Even when it comes to birth she’s, like, showing me her birthing video and is like ‘oh my God look how amazing this is.’ I’m like, ‘Wow, OK, I need to talk to you more.'”