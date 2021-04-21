Bravo babies! Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor and more Vanderpump Rules personalities have started their families.

The Next Level Basic author became a mom in January 2021, giving birth to daughter Hartford with her husband, Beau Clark. “Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” the Louisiana native captioned her infant’s Instagram debut. “My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”

When Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s daughter, Ocean, arrived two months later, the little ones had an adorable playdate. Clark wrote that their time together in April 2021 “went well” and shared a sweet shot of them sleeping.

Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s son, Cruz, was born that same month. The former SUR bartender gushed via Instagram at the time: “I’ve never in my life thought it was going to be like this. It’s 10000 times better. Dad mode just kicks in. I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for. He’s an absolute blessing from God.”

While watching her costars conceive children, Katie Maloney has felt “zero FOMO,” she told an Instagram follower in September 2020 who called her the “odd one out” in the Bravo cast.

“I’m so happy for my friends and really enjoying being along for their journey,” Maloney replied at the time. “It will happen for us when it’s right. Sometimes it just takes time and doesn’t always happen [on] the first try.”

The Utah native and her husband, Tom Schwartz, do want kids of their own. “We’re trying not to stress out about it and are trying to keep [our] eyes on our own page, but still be excited for someone else,” the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2020. “If it happens, great! That’s the main thing that everyone always says, they’re like, ‘Just don’t stress about it or don’t be anxious about it. It’ll happen when you’re not thinking about it.’”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Hartford, Cruz and more.