Raise your bottles high! Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent’s daughters, Hartford and Ocean, were introduced to each other for the first time on Tuesday, April 6.

“First playdate is going well!” Schroeder’s husband, Beau Clark, wrote via his Instagram Story alongside a video of his sleeping 3-month-old daughter. He also captioned the image with heart and wave emojis in honor of the baby girls’ names.

Schroeder, 32, and Clark, 41, welcomed Hartford on January 7, while Kent, 30, gave birth to Ocean, her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett, on March 15.

“Yesterday was special,” the “Feeling You” singer captioned a Wednesday, April 7, Instagram Story of costar Katie Maloney holding her newborn daughter as the Next Level Basic author and her mini-me looked on.

Schroeder and Kent revealed in November 2020 that they’d “kind of” had a pregnancy pact. Former and current Vanderpump Rules costars Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Shay are also expecting.

“I mean, we didn’t, like, draw blood and shake hands. We didn’t do any spells,” the Louisiana native explained. “We just said, ‘Hey, that would be really cool. Let’s take that seriously if we can one day.’ And we did!”

The Give Them Lala beauty owner, meanwhile, said the pact was real to her.

“Wow, I can’t believe with you, Stassi, I have to draw blood to make a pact,” she said. “That was as real of a pact as I’ve ever had in my whole life. … I was, like, two days sober so I was already emotional as f–k, and this was, like, the most exciting thing that had happened to me since I entered my first AA meeting.”

While the women aren’t close to Shay, 35, Cartwright’s baby boy will join in on playdates soon, as she is quickly approaching the 40-week mark of her pregnancy.

“I am so proud of you babe, it’s been a really rough pregnancy for you I know but you handle it like a champ, you are the strongest woman I know,” the 32-year-old Kentucky native’s husband, Jax Taylor, commented on a March 4 Instagram photo of his pregnant wife.

Although Maloney, 34, gets to hang out at baby get-togethers, she did not join in on her current and former coworkers’ promise. While the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host has been married to Tom Schwartz since July 2019, the pair have no set plans for children.

“[I have] zero FOMO. I’m so happy for my friends and really enjoying being along for their journey,” Maloney wrote via Instagram in September 2020. “It will happen for us when it’s right. Sometimes it just takes time and doesn’t always happen [on] the first try.”