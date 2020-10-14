While it’s certainly not the first time Scheana Shay has ended a friendship with one of her Vanderpump Rules costars, the SURver has made it clear she has no interest in ever speaking to Lala Kent or Stassi Schroeder again.

“I unfollowed [Lala]. I never see a friendship with her again. And I am completely fine with that,” the 35-year-old “Good As Gold” singer said on the “#NoFilter with Zack Peter” podcast on Wednesday, October 14. “Because honestly, for the last three years, I felt myself forcing a friendship with her because every time she hurts me, she feels bad, she begs for my forgiveness — but, it’s usually when there’s a camera in her face — and I forgive her! And then she does it again. And I forgive her. And then she does it again. And I’m, like, I haven’t wanted this friendship to continue for years. I just, I keep forgiving you. And at this point, I’m done. I’m checked out. I don’t have room for that type of fakeness in my life anymore.”

Scheana and Lala, 30, went at it on social media after the “Scheananigans” podcast host claimed the Give Them Lala Beauty CEO wasn’t there for her after she suffered a miscarriage earlier this summer. Lala, who is expecting a baby girl with fiancé Randall Emmett, denied Scheana’s accusations.

“What pissed me off the most about that situation is she lied. She said on her [Instagram Live] that I didn’t ask her to come over … I said, ‘I need you. Can you come over?’ And you said, ‘I can’t right now because I have dinner. Can I check on you later?’” Scheana said on Wednesday. “And I’m like, I don’t need you later. Later my boyfriend will be here. I need you now. And she even said in the text message that she sent me — which, this is just so Lala — she said she was there for me that day in the same capacity as my mother. And the fact that she thinks she is up there with my mom is just a whole new low for her.”

While Scheana previously publicly acknowledged that Stassi, who is also pregnant with a baby girl, reached out to her after she and Brock Davies suffered a miscarriage in June, the two women are no longer on good terms.

“I unfollowed [Stassi] first. She returned the favor … For the exact thing that I praised her about — for being there for me — is the exact reason we aren’t friends anymore,” Scheana said, noting that she heard from Stassi right before Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s gender reveal party on September 27. “I get a text from her and — you know, here I am, ‘sharing her private messages again,’ — but she basically just said that she had no interest in continuing anything more than surface level with me because she was informed I was reading her private messages to strangers. And I’m like, ‘I have no idea what you’re talking about. The only message I would have shared was how sweet of [a] message you sent me after my miscarriage. Which I have no idea why you would be mad I shared that.’ But like, in the same message she sent me, it was like, ‘I have no desire to talk this out [with] you. We will remain surface level.’ Blah, blah, blah. And I’m like, you’re not even going to give me the benefit of the doubt? You’re going to hear something from a stranger, a fan, a Facebook group — whatever — and you’re just like, done?”

Scheana continued, “So, I was like, ‘You know what Stassi, we’ve been surface level for years. I’m fine continuing that way. I wish you nothing but the best.’ And I just went and unfollowed her because you know what, I don’t follow people that I’m not friends with.”

While Scheana and Lala have both expressed interest in returning to Vanderpump Rules for season 9, Stassi was fired in June after racially insensitive remarks from her past resurfaced. Us Weekly broke the news that month that she and husband Beau Clark are expecting. Bravo, meanwhile, has yet to announce official plans for the series to continue.