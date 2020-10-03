Picking sides? Stassi Schroeder and Scheana Shay cut each other off — at least socially — amid Lala Kent‘s gender reveal drama.

The pregnant Next Level Basic author, 32, and her former Vanderpump Rules costar, 35, unfollowed each other on Instagram after the issues between Shay and Kent, 30, heated up last month.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the “Give Them Lala…With Randall” podcast host, who announced in September that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett, and Shay are no longer friends on the social platform.

The Instagram purge came after the “Shenanigans” podcast host, who revealed in June that she suffered a miscarriage, claimed that she and boyfriend Brock Davies “weren’t invited” to Kent and Emmett’s gender reveal party on September 19.

Davies, 30, revealed during the September 25 episode of his girlfriend’s podcast the “simple” reason the couple didn’t make the cut.

“There’s a priority list. That’s the best thing about [the coronavirus] pandemic, there’s a priority list,” the Australia native explained. “You go, ‘OK, here’s our list of people who should come.’ And we just didn’t fall on that list.”

The Bravo star added that not making the guest list “states pretty clear where our friendship stands” moving forward. She then called out Kent for not being there for her after her miscarriage, despite promising her mom she would.

“She literally said to my mom, ‘If she needs anything at all, I will be there. I’m 5 minutes away in Palm Springs,’” Shay recalled, noting that Kent invited her to dinner with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the time, but she wasn’t in the right headspace to go. “I needed her and she wasn’t there because she had dinner with celebrities. Let’s be real.”

The Utah native shared her side of the story in an Instagram Story on September 26, slamming Davies, who was playing golf when Shay reached out to Kent about the miscarriage.

“1. I’m not trippin too hard. In her mind that’s how it happened,” Kent wrote. “She would rather focus on me ‘not being there for her’ than the fact her man said he was working, turned his phone off and went golfing that day. Weird how that was just glazed over. This is why her relationships are always a trainwreck that make epic TV. She makes reality TV gold.”

The Give Them Lala Beauty CEO also called out the “Good As Gold” singer for her comments about the situation, pointing Shay’s specific ideas of “how everyone should react in certain situations,” saying everyone “always fails and she is left disappointed.”

Kent added: “I can’t believe I just have that much time to this s—t when we aren’t even filming and I’m not getting paid. Smh.”

Following their drama, the costars both attended Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s gender reveal party on September 27. Both women shared footage from the event, which revealed that the couple, who announced their pregnancy earlier in the month, is having a baby boy.