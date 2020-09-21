First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor with a baby carriage! Three months after celebrating their first wedding anniversary, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed she’s pregnant with her first child.

“Mom & Dad,” Cartwright, 31, announced via Instagram on Monday, September 21, alongside a series of photos of the parents-to-be holding a sonogram of their baby. “The love of our lives is coming soon. 🥰💝.”

The soon-to-be father shared the same photos writing, “Sooooo,……..I am gonna be Dad..” He also posted a pic of Cartwright revealing her baby bump on his Instagram Stories.

Taylor appeared to hint at his baby’s gender at costar Lala Kent‘s gender reveal on Saturday, September 19. He correctly guessed that Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, are expecting a girl, telling the movie producer, “We’re very similar kind of guys and I just don’t think it’s in the cards for us to have boys. I think it’s gonna be a girl.” When Emmett pointed out he’s going to have “a house full of girls,” with his two daughters from his previous relationship, Taylor joked that it’s “going to be a curse and also a blessing.”

The happy news came amid a series of ups and downs for the couple, who tied the knot in June 2019. Ahead of celebrating one year of marriage in June, Cartwright flew from California to Kentucky after her mom, Sherri Cartwright, was admitted to the ICU following complications from bladder surgery.

Taylor, 41, later met his wife in Kentucky and acted as her family’s support system as Sherri recovered from her health scare. Two months later, Brittany revealed that her mother was “doing so much better” and gave the Michigan native a shout-out for his continued love through the scary time.

“He came right to KY and helped us through everything,” she wrote via Instagram in August. “I love you, honey! Hug the ones you love and hold them tight! You never know what could happen. I am very thankful right now.”

The couple’s temporary location change came amid the Vanderpump Rules firings of four cast members — Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — as a result of their past racist remarks. Taylor, who also came under fire for his alleged past racist and transphobic remarks, however, wasn’t let go during the June 2020 purge.

Two months prior, the reality stars were only focused on getting through the coronavirus pandemic safely and potentially expanding their family while being stuck at home. The lovebirds revealed they had baby fever in April, months before their former costar Schroeder, 32, announced she is expecting her first child.

“We’re hoping that we can get a quarantine baby out of this,” Brittany said during an April episode of E! News’ Just the Sip. “We’re ready to go.”

Having a baby has been a goal for the couple since before they walked down the aisle last year. The duo opened up about their family plans to Us Weekly before they became husband and wife during an exclusive April 2019 interview.

“I’m definitely eager to have kids and Jax is eager to have kids,” the Kentucky native told Us at the time. “He’ll be 40 two weeks after [the wedding]. I’m 30, we’re ready. We’re buying a house. When it happens it happens. We’re not going to be very careful. We’re gonna let it come with God’s grace, and he’ll give us a baby when it’s ready.”

Taylor had more specific plans at the time, telling Us that he wanted to start trying for baby No. 1 “the night of” their wedding ceremony.

“We’ve been together for four years and my whole life has been a party, so I’ve done everything I wanted to do,” the Just Add X cocreator explained to Us. “I’m ready for the next step. I’m ready to have kids. I’m ready to be part of the PTA, soccer dad, soccer mom, gymnastics coach, whatever. That’s my next job.”

While he’d prefer to have two kids in their brood, Brittany wants three. “Whatever God gives me, [I’ll be] OK with,” Taylor told Us.

Back in December 2018, Taylor shared more thoughts on his future family life. “I’m so determined to be the best father that I can possibly be,” he told Men’s Health at the time. “Because I really want to be at every PTA meeting, every soccer practice, every ballerina class. My dad was there.”

Taylor and Brittany started dating in 2015. He proposed in June 2018 with a 3-carat diamond ring at Malibu’s Neptune Net — a restaurant that his late father “really, really loved.”