Faith Stowers called out Vanderpump Rules for not firing Jax Taylor after the Bravo series cut ties with Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and two other cast members following racist remarks.

“I just think it’s not fair to have two people who are very big on their platform, and benefit from the platform, go through something like this for their benefit and everyone else’s benefit because they’re benefiting by being able to take time to themselves and learn, educate themselves,” Stowers, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively on an upcoming episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “I think there are other people that should be educated as well because they’ve made some pretty crazy mistakes and said some crazy — not even mistakes. They just said some terrible things.”

The Challenge alum then mentioned Taylor, 40, by name, referring to fellow TV personalities who have reached out to her about him. “I didn’t even know the depth of the crazy things that they were saying. And so like, I got DMs from other shows, from other females on other shows saying that Mr. Taylor had said some crazy things to them that were racial,” she explained. “So I think he gets a pat on the back a lot. But I think that if you’re going to do it for two people, they should do it for some other people as well.”

Bravo announced on Tuesday, June 9, that Schroeder, 31, Doute, 37, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not return for season 9 after past racially insensitive comments. Earlier this month, Stowers spoke out about being the only black cast member on Vanderpump Rules, recalling an incident in which Doute and Schroeder falsely reported her to police in 2018 for a crime she did not commit. The longtime Bravo stars apologized for their actions before being fired.

Since the move by the network, others have come forward to call for Taylor’s dismissal. 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson recounted via Instagram on Tuesday when he commented on her husband Jay Smith’s nose in 2018, which she deemed “racist.” Meanwhile, Taylor’s costar Billie Lee claimed on Twitter that he “refused to film with me because I was trans.”

For Stowers’ full interview, tune into the “Watch With Us” podcast, which will be released on Thursday, June 11.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta