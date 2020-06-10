Seeking justice. Ashley Martson called for Jax Taylor to be fired alongside his Vanderpump Rules costars for a racist remark he made in the past about her husband, Jay Smith.

“Did y’all see bravo fired four cast members? Well @bravotv don’t leave out old Jax Taylor who harassed us when our show first aired,” Martson, 33, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 9. “If you don’t understand why I find this racist please watch my story. Education is key.”

The 90 Day Fiancé star shared a screenshot of a comment that Taylor, 40, left on one of her pictures from 2018, where he referenced Smith’s nose.

“Your mans nose is the size of his head…” the Pump Rules star wrote at the time.

Martson explained in her Instagram Story how the Michigan native’s words were racist.

“When your nose or my nose is referenced as large it’s probably just a large nose,” Martson wrote. “Black people have been historically colored to an ape or monkey, meant to be derogatory.”

She continued: “One of the most well known racial stereotypes is referencing a black persons nose, again suggesting it is similar to that of an ape.”

Martson, who got back together with Smith, 22, in March following a five-month split, wrote to a commenter that she’d be “happy to send any literature your way from history books to help you understand as to why a white person shouldn’t EVER comment on the size of a black persons nose or lips for that matter.”

The TLC star’s call for Taylor’s removal from the Bravo series came hours after Bravo announced four of its castmembers will not be on the show next season, following their past racist comments.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday that series regulars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute and newbies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni had been let go amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

The Next Level Basic author, 31, and T-shirt designer, 37, got into hot water earlier this month after former Pump Rules costar Faith Stowers revealed they called the police on her and falsely identified her as a woman who was wanted for robbery, based on her skin color and tattoos in a photo.

Both stars have since apologized for their actions, but according to a source, they didn’t directly contact Stowers, also 31, to say sorry.

Schroeder revealed she was “filled with remorse and regret for the hurt” she caused, while Doute explained that “privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to [Faith].”

For their parts, Boyens and Caprioni found themselves in trouble in January after tweets from their past using racial slurs resurfaced. They apologized for the second time on the June 2 reunion episode of Vanderpump Rules.

Although Taylor is still part of the cast, in a resurfaced tweet from December 2017, he too called his black costar — with whom he had an affair — a criminal.

“She’s wanted by the police for grand theft auto and ‘awol’ from military, bad idea to be on a reality show dude,” Taylor replied via Twitter after a fan asked if Stowers was going to be a regular. “Someone’s going to jail.”

Following the firings of the four stars, Stowers told the New York Post’s Page Six that she feels “vindicated” that the network was “able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes.”