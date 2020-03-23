Giving love another chance? 90 Day Fiancé alums Ashley Martson and Jay Smith have reconciled once again after a tumultuous year that saw Martson file for divorce twice and get a restraining order against her husband.

The couple sparked speculation that they may have put their ups and downs behind them when Martson, 33, and Smith, 22, shared a number of videos of themselves on Sunday, March 22, spending time together while practicing social distancing amid the current coronavirus pandemic. In another clip posted on Thursday, March 19, the Jamaican native kissed his estranged wife on the cheek and wrote, “Maybe this quarantine isn’t that bad after all.”

After their flirty videos sent fans of the TLC series into shock, a source confirmed to Us Weekly exclusively that Smith “has moved back in” with Martson and the pair is “working things out and [back] together.”

The couple has been through the wringer since appearing on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered in October 2018. Martson, who met Smith while on vacation in Jamaica, initially filed for divorce in January 2019 after eight months of marriage. Less than two weeks after submitting the paperwork, however, Martson withdrew her filing and the pair briefly patched up their relationship. In April 2019, Martson filed for a second time after Smith was allegedly unfaithful to her, and three months later, she sought a protection order against him.

Martson dropped both the restraining order and her second divorce filing in July 2019 after Smith was arrested for breaking the protection order, and the couple decided to give their romance another try. Three months later, the twosome called it quits yet again when Smith allegedly got another woman pregnant. He later confirmed to Us that “no one is pregnant.”

“I am distraught yet again and am picking up the pieces and doing my best to move on,” Martson told In Touch in October. “I know that I only have myself to blame for the situation I’m in again. It’s no one’s fault but my own. I can safely say I am, once and for all, done with Jay.”

Despite her confident statement, Martson admitted in December 2019 that she was still in love with her estranged husband. The TLC star shared a photo of herself with mascara running down her face, noting that it was taken after her second split from Smith.

“I never felt a hurt like this in my life,” she admitted via Instagram at the time. “To this day I still hurt. I still love him. I just have come to terms with the fact it’s over and I’m gonna be okay. So all of you who are struggling please know these feelings are temporary and you will get back to yourself. Time truly does heal wounds. There is no more Ashley and Jay. I’m leaving this post with the final time I speak on us or our marriage. It’s about to be a new year and I’m ready to start a new chapter and not look back.”