Just one week before the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, cast members Jay Smith and Ashley Martson have called it quits once again. Martson, 32, filed for divorce from Smith, 20, for the second time, In Touch Weekly confirms.

Martson and Smith’s relationship has been a whirlwind, to say the least, since they appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. She met Smith when she was vacationing in Jamaica; the two hit it off at a club and continued talking after she went back to Pennsylvania. She went to visit him six months later and after eight days, he proposed. This marked her third engagement.

On Wednesday, April 24, she wrote a cryptic caption on an Instagram photo. “Behind every strong woman lies a broken little girl who had to learn to get back up, fix the the broken pieces, and never depend on anyone,” she wrote, adding the hashtags, “#bossbabe #fixyourcrownqueen #womansupportingwomen.”

The couple tied the knot in May 2018, but cheating and split rumors began to spread in January 2019; the Jamaica native accused his wife of being unfaithful in an Instagram post after he was caught talking to other women on a dating app. On January 11, Us Weekly confirmed that she had filed for divorce; then, nine days later, she withdrew the paperwork and the duo were spotted together in February.

“I’m breaking the NDA and surprise: Jay and I have never separated since the day we were married,” she posted on her Instagram story on February 10. “Breaking the NDA means I won’t be paid a dime for future shows. We were made to act as if our relationship was no longer active.”

The duo are part of the next season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, set to premiere on Lifetime Sunday, April 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

