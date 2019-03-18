It’s that time again! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 4 is right around the corner; the spinoff provides an update at couples whose journey aired on 90 Day Fiancé.

Season 4 will include six new couples – three of which were revealed on Monday, March 18: season 4 couple Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno; now-exes Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima; and season 1’s Russ and Paola Mayfield.

Of course, the most shocking of the bunch are Larissa and Colt, are in the midst of a messy divorce. The pair met in a club in Mexico and were engaged within three months. They tied the knot in June 2018, but called it quits shortly after. He filed for divorce in January 2019.

“In November, we were fighting daily,” Larissa, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “So that time, I was really hurt by his behavior and I flushed the ring down the toilet.”

The relationship made headlines throughout the season and afterward as they each accused each other of physical assault and cheating. The day that he filed for divorce, she was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic battery. It was her third arrest.

Larissa also told Us that she “regrets” doing the series. “If I could go back in time, I would never do the show … I think the show accelerated all the drama, especially with his mother too,” she said on March 3. Colt had a different opinion: “I learned a lot, and I had a lot of fun. And the problems we had were not because of the show. We had our worst arguments when the cameras were not rolling.”

Scroll through our gallery to see the rest of the cast. (We will be updating as more couples are announced!)