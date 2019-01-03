Party of three! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Paola and Russ Mayfield have welcomed their first child, Us Weekly confirms. The pair welcomed Axel Mayfield on Tuesday, January 1, at 12:22 a.m., measuring 22 inches and weighting in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

“What an amazing way to start a new year, while I was hearing the fireworks and people telling me, ‘Happy New Year,’ I was just focused on meeting my baby, it wasn’t easy but it was totally worth it,” Paola said in a statement. “My little miracle is so beautiful and calm. I feel so blessed and I can’t believe I am a mom now! I’m ready to start this new adventure and to be the best mom for baby Axel.”

Russ added, “I was at Pao’s side the entire time and am so proud of how amazing she did pushing our son out into the world. Momma and baby are doing great and I have so much pride when I see us all together. Axel is such a calm and sweet little boy and am happy to say I’m one proud father.”

In July, Us exclusively revealed that the TLC personalities were expecting. “This is the most amazing feeling ever! We can’t believe we are going to be parents — we are already so in love with our baby,” the couple, whose love story unraveled on season 3 of the hit show, told Us at the time. “We are ready for this new adventure and we know it will bring us closer together. God has blessed us again, and this time, we are going as strong as our baby’s heartbeat!”

The happy news came shortly after Paola, who married Russ in October 2013, revealed she suffered a miscarriage. The difficult loss caused tension in the pair’s relationship, as the Colombia native felt that the engineer wasn’t emotionally supporting her. Russ responded to the model’s accusations by telling her that he felt she didn’t want to talk about the miscarriage and was shutting him out.

Despite the hardships they faced, Russ told fans in July that he and Paola were on good terms. “I am tired of the comments from the marriage ‘experts’ stating I deserve better, my wife doesn’t respect me, or she only loves me for my money,” he captioned an Instagram snapshot of the couple at the time. “The mere glimpse of our lives shown doesn’t always show our best moments, but impressions and impressions from our cultural differences and how we are coming together as an even stronger couple … I am proud of where I come from and where I am going and that’s with the love of my life.”

