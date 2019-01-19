90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence on Wednesday, January 16, Us Weekly confirms.

A criminal complaint filed in Las Vegas and obtained by Us states that Dos Santos Lima, 32, “did willfully and unlawfully use force or violence against or upon the person of her spouse.”

The TLC personality was arrested on Friday, January 11, for attacking her now-estranged husband, Colt Johnson, at their home the night before. “He had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jay Rivera told Us, noting that authorities determined Dos Santos Lima “was the aggressor in this case.”

Before she was taken into custody, Dos Santos Lima took to Instagram to share a picture of her bloody face. “Colt called the cops on me we argue,” she captioned the post. She later claimed the altercation began after she found out that Johnson, 33, had purchased a pornographic movie.

The software engineer filed for divorce from the Brazil native later on Friday. She subsequently launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for bail and attorneys. “I’m not happy about it,” she said between tears during an Instagram Live video on Sunday, January 13. “I’m not proud about it, but it’s something that I need your help with now.” GoFundMe later shut down the page.

Dos Santos Lima and Johnson married in June 2018. She was arrested twice that year for domestic battery, but the charges in both cases were dismissed.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!